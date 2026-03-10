The Verkhovna Rada did not support the request to the president to deprive Bubka and Klochkova of state awards

The Verkhovna Rada did not support the request to the president to strip athletes Serhiy Bubka and Yana Klochkova of their state awards and honorary titles.

This is evidenced by the broadcast of the parliamentary session on March 10.

Only 112 MPs voted for the corresponding proposal.

In December 2025, President Volodymyr Zelensky deprived Bubka and Klochkova of state scholarships.

Whatʼs wrong with these athletes?

At the end of February, Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych registered a petition demanding to strip track and field athlete Serhiy Bubka, a multiple world pole vault champion, of the title of Hero of Ukraine.

This was preceded by an investigation by Bihus.Info that the Russian company Mont Blanc, owned by Serhiy Bubka and his brother Vasyl, operates in temporarily occupied Donetsk and sells fuel to terrorists.

Heraskevych also criticized Bubkaʼs activities as president of the International Masters Games Association, which is the main organizer of the World Masters Games. In May 2025, among the participants in the competition in Taiwan were representatives of Russia.

Ukrainian swimmer and multiple Olympic champion Yana Klochkova, according to media reports, left for occupied Crimea, where she is from, in 2022. Since then, the athlete has disappeared from the information space and has not spoken out about the war in Ukraine.

