Heraskevych registered a petition demanding to strip Bubka of the title of Hero of Ukraine

Skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych registered a petition demanding that Serhiy Bubka be stripped of the title of Hero of Ukraine.

The petition is published on the government website.

In the petition, he cites a journalistic investigation by Bihus.Info that the company, among the owners of which Bubka is still listed, continues to operate in temporarily occupied Donetsk.

He also criticized Bubkaʼs performance as president of the International Masters Games Association, the main organizer of the World Masters Games. In May 2025, Russian representatives were among the participants in the competition in Taiwan.

Whatʼs wrong with Bubka?

Ukrainian track and field athlete Serhiy Bubka, a multiple world pole vault champion, headed the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine from 2005 to 2022. He is currently a member of the International Olympic Committee — in 2024 he was re-elected to the position for another eight-year term.

In July 2023, Bihus.Info journalists published an investigation that the Russian company Mont Blanc, owned by Serhiy Bubka and his brother Vasyl, operates in temporarily occupied territories and sells fuel to terrorists.

Subsequently, SBU began to inspect the activities of Bubkaʼs family firm, and in December 2025, President Volodymyr Zelensky deprived Bubka of state scholarships.

