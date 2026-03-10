Russians hit Slovyansk with aerial bombs — 4 people killed, some injured

On the morning of Tuesday, March 10, Russian forces dropped three guided bombs on the city center of Slovyansk (Donetsk region).

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

The attack killed four people and injured at least 16 others, including a 14-year-old girl.

The guided aerial bombs hit a residential area in the city, damaging six high-rise buildings and 10 cars parked nearby.

Dnipro and Kharkiv suffered from Russian shelling at night — a total of 21 people were injured, including a 12-year-old boy.

