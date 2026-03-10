Russians launched 137 drones over Ukraine overnight. There are casualties in Kharkiv and Dnipro

On the night of March 10, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 137 drones. Air defense managed to neutralize 122 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, 12 Russian strike UAVs were hit in ten places, and debris fell in ten more locations.

Dnipro suffered from Russian strikes overnight. As of this morning, 10 people were reported injured, including a 12-year-old boy. One woman was hospitalized.

The Russians damaged high-rise buildings, an administrative building, and cars in the city.

Russian drones also struck Kharkiv. Seven people were injured in the late evening shelling of the Industrialny District, including a 16-year-old girl. The Russians attacked the city again at night — four residents were injured in the Kholodnohirsky District. Private homes and outbuildings were damaged.

