Spiegel: Ukraine will receive 35 “Patriot” missiles in the coming weeks. Germany has agreed on this with its partners

In the coming weeks, Ukraine may receive approximately 35 scarce PAC-3 interceptor missiles for “Patriot” air defense systems.

Spiegel writes about this.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has agreed with European partners to transfer 30 PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine.

Spiegel writes that before the Munich Security Conference, he proposed the following scheme to his partners — Germany would provide Ukraine with five PAC-3 missiles from its arsenals if other states supplied 30 more. At that time, several countries, including the Netherlands, tentatively agreed. Now they have confirmed this.

The American PAC-3 missiles in the “Patriot” air defense system are needed to shoot down Russian ballistic and cruise missiles. Ukraine is currently in critical need of them.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in a few days of war in the Middle East, countries used more than 800 PAC-3 missiles. Ukraine has never had so many missiles at one time. Because of this, Zelensky proposed a “quiet” exchange with countries in the region — to receive missiles for “Patriot” in exchange for interceptor drones.

