Zelensky signed the law “On the status of the Founder of the modern state of Ukraine — an MP”. What does it provide for

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law "On the Status of the Founder of the Modern State of Ukraine — an MP". The law was initiated back in December 2021 by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

This is stated in the billʼs card on the Verkhovna Rada website.

The status of Founder is granted to MPs who voted on July 16, 1990 for the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Ukraine or on August 24, 1991 for the Act of Proclamation of Independence of Ukraine or the Resolution of the Verkhovna Rada "On the Proclamation of Independence of Ukraine".

However, it will not be granted to those MPs whose subsequent actions threatened the independence or territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The founders will be given a certificate and a badge, they may attend meetings of the Verkhovna Rada and its bodies, and have the right to receive the President, Prime Minister, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and heads of other state bodies and local self-government bodies.

The founder can obtain a diplomatic passport to make official trips, and also receive a lifetime cash allowance instead of a pension: 80% of the salary of a member of the MP — a committee member.