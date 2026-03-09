Commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Hero of Ukraine Oleksandr Dovhach died in the war

In the eastern direction, the commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Hero of Ukraine Colonel Oleksandr Dovhach, was killed.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, he performed a combat mission: in conditions of significant enemy superiority and the work of Russian air defense.

Previously, Dovhach participated in battles for the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson regions and the Snake Island. He flew hundreds of combat missions. The soldier received the title of Hero of Ukraine in November 2025.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The circumstances of the death are currently being investigated.