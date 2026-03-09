Russia attacked Ukraine with two missiles and 197 drones. How many targets did the air defense shoot down

On the night of March 9, the Russians attacked with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as 197 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” types, and drones of other types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones flew from Russia — Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and temporarily occupied Crimea — Hvardiyske. About 120 drones were "Shahed"-type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The air defense neutralized 161 Russian drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Two missiles and 36 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as the downing of downed UAVs in one location.

In the Kherson region, a 91-year-old and a 58-year-old woman were injured in a Russian strike on an apartment building in the Dniprovsky district, the Regional Military Administration reported.

