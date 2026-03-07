Hungarian opposition leader Magyar says Orban invited Russian intelligence to influence election

The leader of Hungaryʼs opposition party "Tisza" Peter Magyar said that representatives of Russian intelligence arrived in Budapest a few weeks ago at the invitation of Prime Minister Viktor Orban to influence the results of the parliamentary elections to be held in Hungary in April.

Magyar wrote about this on Facebook.

According to him, representatives of the Russian GRU arrived in the Hungarian capital under the guise of diplomats. Russia previously resorted to similar actions before the elections in Moldova.

"It is absolutely unprecedented that the authorities, which are on the verge of collapse, want to influence the elections in Hungary through external interference in their own interests. I call on Viktor Orbán to immediately stop this operation and expel the Russian agents who arrived under diplomatic cover from Hungary!" Magyar stressed.

He demands an immediate convening of the National Security Committee. Magyar claims that the Hungarian government has received information about Russian interference from allied services, and demands that this information be presented to the entire parliament.

"Hungary needs leadership that will not expose our country to any threats from the east, be it from Putin or Zelensky. The national interest is for Hungary to remain a stable, predictable, and reliable partner for its allies," Magyar added.

He also noted that Hungaryʼs security and sovereignty are strengthened by a "responsible and predictable foreign policy", and "Victorʼs desperate actions weaken them". Therefore, according to Magyar, Hungarians "will not be indifferent to watching Orban invite Russians to us".

Hungaryʼs parliamentary elections are scheduled for April 12. They could be the biggest challenge yet to Orbanʼs 16-year rule and his “Fidesz” party, which has advocated cutting aid to Ukraine and blocking its entry into the EU. Opinion polls show the opposition “Tisza” party ahead of “Fidesz”.

The “Tisza” party is led by former government official Peter Magyar. He says that if he wins, his political force will fight corruption, try to unfreeze billions of euros in EU aid, and strengthen the countryʼs course towards cooperation with the EU and NATO.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.