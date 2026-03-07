Russians attacked Ukraine with 29 missiles and 480 drones. How many targets did air defense shoot down

On the night of March 7, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 480 strike UAVs and 29 ground- and sea-based missiles.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The main directions of strikes are Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi regions. In total, Ukrainian air defense recorded 509 Russian targets:

two “Zircon” hypersonic missiles (launched from temporarily occupied Crimea);

13 “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas — Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation);

14 “Kalibr” cruise missiles (launch area – Black Sea);

480 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” types and drones of other types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Hvardiyske, Chauda — (temporarily occupied Crimea). About 290 of them are "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The air defense shot down 472 targets — 19 missiles and 453 drones of various types:

eight “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles;

11 “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

453 Russian UAVs of various types.

Hits of 9 missiles and 26 strike UAVs were recorded in 22 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs in five locations.

In particular, in the Donetsk region, at least six people were injured as a result of the night shelling of Kramatorsk. Among the injured are three children born in 2010, 2014, and 2024, the Regional Military Administration reported.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

An infant was injured in the Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia, the Regional Military Administration said. The child has already been taken to the hospital, and her condition is assessed as moderate.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.