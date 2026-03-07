News

Russians attack Kharkiv with missiles — 11 people killed (UPD)

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

A Russian missile attack on the night of March 7 killed 11 people. The Russian army attacked a 5-story building in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Among the dead are children. The bodies of a 13-year-old girl and a boy, whose age is unknown, were found at the scene of the shelling. Another 10 people were injured, four were rescued by the State Emergency Service.

1 5

Search and rescue operations and firefighting operations are ongoing on an area of 300 square meters. There may still be people trapped under the rubble.

UPD (09:35): Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the two deceased children are a second-grade student from Lyceum No. 6 and an eighth-grader from Lyceum No. 16. Their mothers died with them. The boyʼs mother was a primary school teacher.

The Russian attack destroyed the entire entrance of a five-story building, damaged 17 houses, as well as a nearby high school. Rescuers will spend about two days clearing the rubble.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.