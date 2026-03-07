Russians attack Kharkiv with missiles — 11 people killed (UPD)

A Russian missile attack on the night of March 7 killed 11 people. The Russian army attacked a 5-story building in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Among the dead are children. The bodies of a 13-year-old girl and a boy, whose age is unknown, were found at the scene of the shelling. Another 10 people were injured, four were rescued by the State Emergency Service.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Search and rescue operations and firefighting operations are ongoing on an area of 300 square meters. There may still be people trapped under the rubble.

UPD (09:35): Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the two deceased children are a second-grade student from Lyceum No. 6 and an eighth-grader from Lyceum No. 16. Their mothers died with them. The boyʼs mother was a primary school teacher.

The Russian attack destroyed the entire entrance of a five-story building, damaged 17 houses, as well as a nearby high school. Rescuers will spend about two days clearing the rubble.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.