Israeli fighter jets destroy Ali Khameneiʼs underground bunker in Tehran. Military shows video

The Israeli army (IDF) has destroyed the underground bunker of the deceased Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

IDF posted a video of the strike on social media on March 6.

The bunker, which Israel has described as one of the most important military command centers of the Iranian leadership, was located beneath a government complex in central Tehran. After the death of Supreme Leader Khamenei on February 28, Iranian officials continued to use it because they considered the underground complex to be secure and impregnable.

The bunker stretched across several streets and had many entrances and rooms for meetings of high-ranking members of the Iranian regime.

The death of Ali Khamenei and his henchmen

Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and nearly 40 other senior Iranian officials were killed in the first minutes of the US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28. The US President Donald Trump said that Khamenei was killed with the help of American intelligence and surveillance systems, as well as cooperation with Israel. Trump added that the Iranian people have a chance to take back their country.

The Financial Times, citing sources among current and former Israeli intelligence officers, wrote that Israeli intelligence agencies hacked almost all traffic cameras in Tehran and used them for years to prepare the assassination of Khamenei.

Trump also said that before launching the operation against Iran on February 28, the United States identified who could take over power in the country. However, these candidates were killed in the first attack.

On March 3, Iranian media outlet Iran International reported that the son of the late Ali Khamenei — Mojtaba — had been elected as Iranʼs next supreme leader. However, The New York Times, citing three Iranian officials, reported that Iranʼs Assembly of Experts has not yet elected a new supreme leader, but that Mojtaba Khamenei is the leading candidate.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.