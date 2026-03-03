Iran International: Son of late Ali Khamenei Mojtaba elected as Iranʼs next supreme leader

The son of Ali Khamenei, who was killed in Israeli attacks, Mojtaba, was elected as the next supreme leader of Iran.

Iran International writes about this, citing sources.

According to media reports, Iranʼs Assembly of Experts elected Mojtaba Khamenei as the next Supreme Leader under pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Until the new leader of Iran is introduced, his duties are performed by a council consisting of the countryʼs President Masoud Pezeshkian, the head of the judiciary, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, and one of the lawyers of the Guardian Council of the Constitution, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi.

Iran officially confirmed the death of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on March 1. He was killed in his residence during US and Israeli strikes on the morning of February 28.

