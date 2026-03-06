Russians attacked Ukraine with 141 drones. How many did air defense shoot down

On the night of March 6, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 141 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” types, and other types of drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drones flew from Russia — Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea — Hvardiyske, Chauda. About 100 drones were "Shahed"-type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The air defense neutralized 111 Russian drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

24 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 16 locations, and one crashed. Three people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of a nighttime Russian attack.

In the city of Nikopol, a 16-year-old girl, a 55-year-old woman, and a 66-year-old man were injured. Rescuers took the girl to a safe place and handed her over to medics. Multi-storey and private houses, infrastructure, administrative buildings, an enterprise, and transport were damaged, the State Emergency Service reported.

Fires broke out in Kryvyi Rih due to Russian strikes. A high-rise building, a lyceum, an enterprise, and an infrastructure facility were damaged. All fires were extinguished, and psychologists from the State Emergency Service worked on the scene.

