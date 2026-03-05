Russia attacked Ukraine with 155 UAVs. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of March 5, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 155 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and other types of drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones flew from the direction of Russia — Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and temporarily occupied Crimea — Hvardiyske, Chauda. About 100 drones of them were "Shahed"-type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The air defense neutralized 136 Russian UAVs.

18 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as downed UAVs falling in three locations.

Two people were injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region — men aged 38 and 45 in Verkhivtsevo (Kamyansky district). Russia hit the region with drones, artillery and aerial bombs, the Regional Military Administration reported.

In Kryvyi Rih, fires broke out after the attack, and infrastructure was damaged. A private house caught fire in the Pokrovsk community, and a house was also damaged in the Nikopol area.

