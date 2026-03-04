Iran offers Ukraine to express condolences for Khamenei. Ambassador to South Africa refused and reminded of “Shaheds” in Kyiv

The Iranian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa sent a message to the Embassy of Ukraine about the opening of a book of condolences for the deceased Iranian leader Ali Khamenei and his henchmen.

Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa Oleksandr Shcherba published his response on Facebook.

The diplomat said he would not express grief for people whose deaths "do not cause him grief".

The diplomat recalled that Iranʼs leaders are military allies of Russia, who have "stained themselves with the blood of thousands of Ukrainians" killed with the help of Iranian “Shahed” drones and other military technology provided to the Russians.

"Your leaders were complicit in the endless grief that Ukrainian civilians have suffered. As a believer, I try not to rejoice in the death of other people, even those who consciously decided to be the tormentors of my people, who did nothing wrong to you. But as a person who lived in Kyiv for three years under the daily howls of Iranian death machines, I cannot help but wish that every criminal would receive what he deserved for what he did. If not before people, then before God," Shcherba emphasized.

The death of Ali Khamenei and his henchmen

Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and nearly 40 other senior Iranian officials were killed in the first minutes of the US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28. The US President Donald Trump said that Khamenei was killed with the help of American intelligence and surveillance systems, as well as cooperation with Israel. Trump added that the Iranian people have a chance to take back their country.

The Financial Times, citing sources among current and former Israeli intelligence officers, wrote that Israeli intelligence agencies hacked almost all traffic cameras in Tehran and used them for years to prepare the assassination of Khamenei.

Trump also said that before launching the operation against Iran on February 28, the United States identified who could take over power in the country. However, these candidates were killed in the first attack.

On March 3, the son of the deceased Ali Khamenei Mojtaba was elected as the next supreme leader of Iran.

