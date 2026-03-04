A category for businesses will appear in the International Register of Damage Due to Russian Aggression

In the coming weeks, the International Damage Register plans to launch the ability to submit claims from businesses. Currently, beta testing of claims from sole proprietors is underway, and forms and rules for all business categories have been approved.

This was reported to Babel by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, the MP Olena Shulyak.

She emphasized that in the International Damage Register, all 43 categories of losses are being opened for submission very gradually. More than a third of the planned categories have already been opened, but they only concern losses of individuals. The Executive Director of the Register Markiyan Klyuchkovsky says that all 43 categories should be launched by the end of spring.

On the RD4U website, in the Claim Forms and Rules for Other Legal Entities section, forms and rules for legal entities have already been published — in particular, in categories C3.1, C3.2, C3.3, C3.4, C4:

C3.1 is the “most classic” business category, as it covers losses from damage/destruction/loss of assets, both tangible and intangible, that have value and generate or are expected to generate economic benefits. Within this category, not only losses of assets but also loss of profits from the relevant assets can be claimed;

C3.2 — for businesses in occupied territories or where it is virtually impossible to use the property normally. This category is usually interpreted more broadly than "simply cannot enter the building": it covers situations where the owner loses the ability to use/dispose of the property without dependence on the occupying power, and can include both the value of the property and loss of profit, and sometimes consequences at the level of "total loss of business" if this results from a loss of control;

C3.3 — business relocation (evacuation): costs and losses associated with the forced relocation of activities (transportation of equipment, relocation of personnel, resumption of operations, etc.);

C3.4 — Other economic losses. This is a kind of umbrella for economic losses to a business that do not fit into the previous categories. That is, when the damage is economic, but it is not about a specific asset or displacement.

Also in the coming weeks, they plan to launch categories B1.1, B1.2, C1.1, C1.2, which relate to damage or destruction of critical and non-critical infrastructure, Klyuchkovsky added.