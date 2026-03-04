Slovakia may stop supplying emergency electricity to Ukraine. Final decision rests with the Ministry of Finance

The Slovak government has approved a recommendation to terminate the agreement on emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine. The decision will now be made by Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenytsky.

This is reported by the Slovak media Dennik N.

The Finance Ministry, headed by Kamenytsky, runs the state-owned electricity supplier SEPS. The finance minister is due to decide on whether to follow the recommendation by March 5.

This proposal was made at a government meeting by Prime Minister Robert Fico. The day before, he had already asked SEPS to stop supplying electricity due to Ukraineʼs failure to restore the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Transit through “Druzhba” has been suspended since late January 2026, following Russian attacks. The “Naftogaz” CEO Serhiy Koretsky told the FT that the strike caused a large-scale fire. It took 10 days to put it out, damaging equipment, cables, transformers, etc. at the facility.

In the same article, the FT, citing sources, wrote that EU countries are calling on Ukraine to provide access to the “Druzhba” oil pipeline to ensure that it is restored.

At the same time, Hungary and Slovakia, which received the vast majority of their oil through “Druzhba”, claim that Ukraine is blocking the oil route “for political reasons”. Ukraine denies this.

