At night, the Russians launched almost 150 drones into Ukraine. They began to attack the front with them, instead of rear

On the night of March 4, the Russians launched 149 strike drones over Ukraine, about 100 of them were “Shahed”-type. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 129 targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

19 drones were hit in 15 places, and debris fell in another one.

The Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy ("Flash") Beskrestnov writes that the Russians see the effectiveness of the Ukrainian air defense against “Shahed” drones.

Therefore, in order not to send them to the rear of Ukraine in vain, the occupiers attack the front line with them to a depth of 0 to 20 km. Previously, such activity of the "Shaheds" at the front was not seen.