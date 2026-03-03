Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to share experience in protecting the sky with Middle Eastern countries, but will not transfer weapons

Ukraine is ready to share its experience in protecting the skies with Middle Eastern countries, but will not transfer the weapons it lacks.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky following the NSDC meeting.

Zelensky reported that he is in constant contact with representatives of Middle Eastern countries who are interested in Ukrainian experience in countering missile and drone strikes.

According to him, Ukraine is ready to conduct training and exercises, share expertise, and demonstrate effective defense methods, but will not transfer its own weapons, which are in short supply.

"If Middle Eastern leaders reach an agreement with Putin and ensure economic stability and a ceasefire, our air defense specialists can go and train or help defend against Iranian attacks. But if we have missiles flying, we will be here to defend our state," Zelensky stressed.

The president also suggested a possible mutually beneficial exchange: if the partners provide Ukraine with missiles for Patriot systems, Kyiv could transfer interceptors to them to combat drones.