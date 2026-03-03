Andriy Yermak became the head of the committee at the National Bar Association of Ukraine, which will deal with the protection of war victims

Ex-head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak headed the newly created Committee on the Protection of Victims of Armed Aggression against Ukraine at the National Bar Association of Ukraine.

This is stated on the associationʼs website.

This structure will work to ensure legal protection for war victims, develop compensation mechanisms, and provide legal support for the process of state restoration within the framework of European integration.

The National Bar Association of Ukraine is a non-governmental and non-profit organization whose goal is to develop and strengthen the legal profession in Ukraine.

What preceded

Andriy Yermak headed the Office of the President from February 2020 to November 2025.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported his dismissal on November 28. On the morning of the same day, law enforcement officers came to search Yermak’s house. Financial Times correspondent in Kyiv Christopher Miller wrote that the searches at Yermak’s house were related to the “Midas” investigation, a corruption case at “Energoatom”.

Previously, the MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak claimed that Yermak appears on "Mindich recordings" under the code name "Ali Baba".

The day after his resignation, Andriy Yermak said that he “doesn’t want to create problems for Zelensky” and is going to the front lines. He did not specify when or how he plans to do this.

