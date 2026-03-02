Russians launched almost a hundred drones over Ukraine at night. Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered

On the night of March 2, the Russians launched 94 strike drones into Ukraine, about 70 of them were “Shahed”-type. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 84 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ten drones were hit in four places, and debris fell in two more.

Dnipropetrovsk region

The occupiers attacked the Pokrovsk community with guided aerial bombs — a 55-year-old man was killed.

In addition, the Kryvyi Rih district was affected. In Kryvyi Rih, enterprises were damaged, fires broke out, and a transport enterprise was damaged in the city of Apostolovo.

Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia, Russians attacked the village of Komyshuvakha with guided air bombs. Two girls, ages 9 and 15, were injured and received medical attention.