Zelensky: Over the winter, the Russians launched almost 19 000 strike drones over Ukraine, most of them “Shaheds”

Over the three months of winter, Russian forces fired over 14 670 guided bombs, 738 missiles, and nearly 19 000 strike drones into Ukraine.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In addition, in the last week alone, Russia has used more than 1 720 strike drones, almost 1 300 guided aerial bombs, and more than 100 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

Most of the drones launched are Russian-Iranian “Shahed” strike UAVs.

"These are the same drones that the Iranian regime is now launching at countries in the Middle East. Evil must be countered in any part of the world. When the United States and its partners have enough determination, even the bloodiest dictators eventually pay for their crimes," Zelensky noted.

The President added that despite everything, Ukrainians made it through this difficult winter, "when Russia did not even try to find justification for its brutal strikes on critical civilian infrastructure".

On the night of March 1, Russian forces launched another 123 drones to strike Ukraine. One person was killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and there were injuries in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.