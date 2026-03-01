Russians attacked Ukraine with 123 drones at night — one person killed and one injured

On the night of March 1, Russian troops launched 123 drones to strike Ukraine, about 70 of them Shahed strike UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense managed to neutralize 110 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country. However, another 13 UAVs were hit in seven places, and debris fell in four locations.

In particular, the Saltivsky and Shevchenkivsky districts of Kharkiv were under attack. Russian drones hit an administrative building, a dormitory, and the park in the morning. Three women aged 53, 69, and 75 sought medical attention for acute stress reactions.

Also at night, the Russians attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region — Nikopolsky, Sinelnykivsky, and Dniprovsky — 10 times with drones and artillery. One person was killed, four others were wounded. Private houses and cars were damaged.

Олександр Ганжа / Дніпропетровська ОДА (ОВА)

This morning, the Russians hit a civilian car with an FPV drone in Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia region) — a 67-year-old driver was injured.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.