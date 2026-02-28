Reuters: Iranʼs Supreme Leader Khamenei has died, his body has already been found

Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has died, his body has already been found. Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that there are signs that Khamenei is dead.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

In the afternoon, sources from the Israeli Channel 12 television channel reported that Khamenei and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Mohammad Pakpour may have been killed during the morning strikes on Iran.

What else is known about the Israeli and US attack on Iran

The US and Israeli attack on Iran killed 201 people and injured another 747, the Iranian Red Crescent reported.

Israeli fighter jets simultaneously dropped hundreds of munitions targeting approximately 500 targets, including air defense systems and rocket launchers, the Israeli army said.

Following the start of the US and Israeli operation in Iran, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reported the convening of a special security council on March 2.

Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, which is considered the worldʼs most important route for transporting oil from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran and the UAE, Reuters writes, citing an anonymous official from the EU naval mission.

In the past month, the US President Donald Trump has regularly threatened to attack Iran because the countries have reached an impasse over the nuclear deal. The Israeli army attacked Iran on the morning of February 28. It later became known that this was a joint operation with the US.

