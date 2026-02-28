Israeli and US attack on Iran: What is known about the situation and Zelenskyʼs reaction

On Feb 28, Israel and the United States struck Iran, which responded by attacking American bases. Babel has compiled the main information about the attack and President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs reaction.

According to sources on the Israeli Channel 12 television channel, Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Mohammad Pakpour could have been killed during the morning strikes on Iran, The Times of Israel reports.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBS News that Khamenei and President Massoud Pezeshkian are alive, as are all senior officials. He said Iran may have lost only a few commanders.

An Israeli strike on a girlsʼ school in Minab, southern Iran, has killed at least 57 students and wounded 60, Iranʼs state news agency IRNA reported. Another 53 students are still trapped under the rubble.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society estimated that at least 20 of Iranʼs 32 provinces had been hit, Qatari news agency Al Jazeera reported. Iranian authorities have urged nearly 10 million residents to leave the countryʼs capital, Tehran.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the start of the operation in Iran. According to him, "it is fair to give the Iranian people a chance to get rid of the terrorist regime".

In addition, French Defense Minister Jean-Noel Barrot reported that an urgent meeting of the United Nations will be held today at 11:00 PM (Kyiv time) to discuss the situation in Iran.

In the past month, the US President Donald Trump has regularly threatened to attack Iran because the countries have reached an impasse over the nuclear deal. The Israeli army attacked Iran on the morning of February 28. This is a joint operation with the US.

