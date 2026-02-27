Reuters: The US intelligence has not confirmed Trumpʼs claim that Iran has a missile capable of hitting the United States

The US President Donald Trumpʼs claim that Iran will soon have a missile capable of striking the United States is unsupported by the US intelligence and exaggerated, casting doubt on some of his arguments for a possible strike on the Islamic Republic.

This was reported by three sources to Reuters.

In an address to Congress on February 24, Trump stated that Iran was "working on missiles that could soon reach" US territory, and thus began to justify the possibility of American strikes.

At the same time, according to two sources, the open assessment of the US Defense Intelligence Agency for 2025 has not been changed. It states that Iran will be able to create a combat-ready intercontinental ballistic missile based on its space launch vehicles no earlier than 2035.

One of the sources added that even if China or North Korea, which cooperate with Iran, provide technological assistance, it would take Tehran at least eight years to create a complete and usable ICBM.

The sources said they were unaware of any US intelligence assessments that Iran was close to developing a missile capable of hitting the US mainland, although they did not rule out the existence of new reports they were unaware of.

Why the US wants to attack Iran

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated due to the lack of progress in negotiations on a nuclear deal. As a result, the United States is deploying additional weapons to the Middle East, and media outlets, citing sources, are reporting that the United States is considering attacking Iran to increase pressure.

On February 1, Trump said that Iran was in “serious talks” with the United States about its nuclear program, and hinted at a “satisfactory” deal that would avoid military action. Trump said that based on the results of the talks, he would decide what to do with Iran.

Iran said on February 15 that it was ready to consider compromises to reach a nuclear deal with the United States if the Americans were ready to discuss lifting sanctions. On February 20, Trump said that within the next 10 days the world would know whether the United States would be able to reach a nuclear deal with Iran or resort to military action.

