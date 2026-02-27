Russians attacked Ukraine with 187 UAVs. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of February 27, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 187 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, and other types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones flew from Russia — from Bryansk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the temporarily occupied Crimea — from Hvardiyske. Of these, about 120 were "Shaheds". The air defense neutralized 165 Russian targets in the north, south, and east of the country.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. 20 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations.

In particular, in the Odesa region, two people were injured as a result of another Russian attack, including a child. Damage was recorded to houses and a kindergarten, the State Emergency Service reported.

In the Kharkiv region, rescuers pulled the body of a man from under the rubble in the Kupyansky district, a woman was also injured. The house was completely destroyed, the State Emergency Service said.

In Zaporizhzhia, 4 people, including a teenager, were injured in a Russian strike. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 8 people, and the fires were extinguished.

As a result of the shelling, fires broke out in two residential buildings, an outbuilding, and a car and a gas pipeline were also on fire.

