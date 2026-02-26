Radar station in Crimea, drone control point and missile factory workshop. General Staff confirms attacks on Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed new attacks by Ukrainian military on Russian targets.

On the night of February 26, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the P-18 Terek radar station and the RSP-6M2 radar system in Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea.

The day before, on February 25, Russian material and technical warehouses in the Novozlatopol area and a drone control point in the Poltavka area in occupied Zaporizhzhia came under attack. The Defense Forces also attacked a Russian concentration point in the Rodynske area of the Donetsk region.

In addition, the Defense Forces attacked an enemy command and observation post in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff also confirmed the consequences of past attacks