The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed new attacks by Ukrainian military on Russian targets.
- On the night of February 26, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the P-18 Terek radar station and the RSP-6M2 radar system in Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea.
- The day before, on February 25, Russian material and technical warehouses in the Novozlatopol area and a drone control point in the Poltavka area in occupied Zaporizhzhia came under attack. The Defense Forces also attacked a Russian concentration point in the Rodynske area of the Donetsk region.
- In addition, the Defense Forces attacked an enemy command and observation post in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.
The General Staff also confirmed the consequences of past attacks
- At the “Naftogorsk” Gas Processing Plant in the Samara region, which was hit on February 21, equipment and two vertical tanks were damaged — an oil leak was recorded.
- The destruction of production workshop No. 22 at the Votkinsk missile plant in Udmurtia has been confirmed. This plant was attacked by the Defense Forces with “Flamingo” missiles on February 20. It produces ballistic missiles, including “Oreshnik”, “Iskander”, and “Kinzhal”.
