Politico: The White House believes it is better if Israel strikes Iran first

Senior advisers to the US President Donald Trump want Israel to strike Iran first — even before American troops can enter the war.

This is reported by Politico, citing two sources.

According to them, the administration believes that an Israeli attack could provoke Iran to respond. This would help the White House gain broader support among the American public for a possible strike.

Washington is taking into account the results of polls: Americans, especially Republican voters, support regime change in Iran, but are not ready to accept losses among the US military. That is why the Trump team is calculating not only the military, but also the political consequences of a possible strike.

Despite the desire for Israel to act first, sources say a joint US-Israeli operation is the most likely scenario.

The US has already deployed two carrier strike groups, dozens of fighter jets, reconnaissance aircraft, and tanker aircraft to the Middle East, the largest concentration of American military power in the region since 2003.

Among the options Washington is considering are a limited strike to force Iran to make a deal, or a larger operation if no agreement is reached. Targets could include nuclear facilities, ballistic missile infrastructure, and the elimination of the top brass, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Why the US wants to attack Iran

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated due to the lack of progress in negotiations on a nuclear deal. As a result, the United States is deploying additional weapons to the Middle East, and media outlets, citing sources, are reporting that the United States is considering attacking Iran to increase pressure.

On February 1, Trump said that Iran was in “serious talks” with the United States about its nuclear program, and hinted at a “satisfactory” deal that would avoid military action. Trump said that based on the results of the talks, he would decide what to do with Iran.

Iran said on February 15 that it was ready to consider compromises to reach a nuclear deal with the United States if the Americans were ready to discuss lifting sanctions. On February 20, Trump said that within the next 10 days the world would know whether the United States would be able to reach a nuclear deal with Iran or resort to military action.

