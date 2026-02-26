Russians attacked Ukraine with 420 drones and 39 missiles. How many did air defense shoot down

On the night of February 26, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 420 drones and 39 missiles, 11 of which were ballistic.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the Russian army attacked with two “Zircon” anti-ship missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea, 11 “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation, and 24 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the Volgograd region.

In addition, the Russians attacked with two Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles, as well as 420 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” attack UAVs and drones of other types from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (RF), Hvardiyske (TOT Crimea), almost 280 of them were “Shaheds”.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The air defense shot down 32 missiles — two “Zircon” anti-ship missiles, four “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles, 24 Kh-101 cruise missiles, two Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles, and 374 UAVs.

Five ballistic missiles and 46 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 32 locations, as well as downed objects (fragments) falling in 15 locations. Information about several missiles is being clarified.

There is destruction in eight regions. The Russian army also hit gas infrastructure in Poltava region, and electrical substations in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported.

Rescuers worked in Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Kyiv regions and the capital.

