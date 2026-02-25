“Grad”, S-400 and “Pantsir”. This night Ukraine attacked the occupiersʼ equipment

On the night of February 25, Ukrainian military personnel attacked Russian equipment in occupied Crimea and the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In occupied Crimea, near the village of Sofiivka, a launcher of the S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile system and a combat vehicle of the "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system were hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Near the village of Myrolyubivka in the occupied part of the Donetsk region, a BM-21 "Grad" multiple launch rocket system was attacked.

In addition, Ukraine attacked Russian military concentrations near the village of Novohryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia and the city of Zuhres in the Donetsk region. The occupiersʼ losses are being clarified.

