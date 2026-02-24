Zelensky awarded the band “Kurgan & Agregat” with the Order of Merit

President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the “Kurgan & Agregat” group, namely Amil and Ramil Nasirov and Yevhen Volodchenko, with the Order of Merit of the 3rd degree.

This is stated in a decree published on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

This award was also received by actor Oleksandr Rudynskyi and writer and journalist Bohdan Lohvynenko. And literary critic Vera Aheeva was awarded the Order of Princess Olga, 3rd degree.

Earlier that day, Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the former head of “Ukrenergo” Oleksiy Brecht, who died while working at a substation.

