Former head of “Ukrenergo” Oleksiy Brecht, who died while working at a substation, was awarded the title Hero of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the former head of “Ukrenergo” Oleksiy Brecht.

This is stated in the presidential decree.

Brecht died on January 21 from an electric shock at one of the substations attacked by Russia, where he personally coordinated restoration work for two consecutive days. He was 47 years old.

Oleksiy Brecht has worked in the energy system of Ukraine for over 25 years, 23 of which he spent at “Ukrenergo”. In 2024-2025, he temporarily served as the companyʼs Chairman of the Board. Until now, he has remained a member of the “Ukrenergo Board”.

He received the title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) "for outstanding labor achievements in strengthening the energy security of Ukraine under martial law".

