Former head of “Ukrenergo” Oleksiy Brecht died while working

Former head of “Ukrenergo” Oleksiy Brecht died while performing his professional duties. He was 47 years old.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

Brecht graduated from the Ihor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute with a degree in Power Plants. He began his professional career in 1999 at the Kyiv Pumped Storage Power Plant (PSPP). From 2011 to 2016, he held senior positions in the company, where he oversaw technical policy, European integration issues, and strategic network development.

After Volodymyr Kudrytskyi was dismissed from the position of head of “Ukrenergo” in September 2024, the companyʼs supervisory board appointed Brecht as acting chairman of the board of “Ukrenergo”, and he worked in this position in 2024-2025.

He gained significant management experience as the head of the prospective development service of the Central Power System "Ukrenergo", where he was responsible for planning and development of the main network.

He also connected electrical installations to electrical networks. In addition, he had practical experience as a dispatcher and head of the dispatch service. According to sources of Ekonomichna Pravda, Brecht died from an electric shock at one of the “Ukrenergo” substations.

