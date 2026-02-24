The Telegraph: Russians are actively buying up property near military facilities in Europe. Intelligence warns of the risk of sabotage

Russian intelligence agents are actively buying up real estate near military and strategic facilities in European countries. Russia can use them for espionage and sabotage.

This is reported by The Telegraph, citing sources in Western intelligence services.

This involves the acquisition of houses, warehouses, land plots, and even islands in areas near air bases, naval ports, submarine cable routes, and energy facilities.

Intelligence suggests that these sites may be part of a large-scale network of “Trojan horses” designed for espionage, sabotage, and preparation of possible attacks in the event of an escalation of the situation. It is possible that Russia may have already placed explosives, drones, weapons, and undercover agents at some of these sites.

Russian assets throughout Europe.

The Telegraph notes that since the start of a full-scale war against Ukraine in Europe, there has been an increase in cases of sabotage linked to Russia: arsons, attempted bombings and train derailments. The intelligence services do not rule out that these could have been "test" operations to test the reaction.

Intelligence officials believe the Kremlin could operate in a so-called gray zone — without an overt military attack, but with attacks that are difficult to prove involvement in. This complicates NATO’s response and the application of Article 5, the alliance’s collective defense.

A case in Finland attracted particular attention, where a helipad, moorings, and communications equipment were discovered on the island of Sakkilot in 2018, owned by a Russian-linked company, Airiston Helmi. The company’s owner, Pavel Melnikov, was convicted of fraud, and Russia denied the espionage charges.

Already after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia focused on creating smaller facilities across Europe — potential weapons caches, observation posts, and “sleeper” bases.

The activities of the Russian Orthodox Church are also of concern: in Norway and Sweden, it has purchased real estate near naval bases and radar facilities. In the Swedish city of Västerås, a church was built in 2023 near a strategically important airport. The priest who took care of the church received a medal from Russiaʼs foreign intelligence service.

Intelligence also records suspicious property purchases in Italy, Greece, the United Kingdom, France, and Switzerland.

Some countries, including Finland and the Baltic states, have already tightened restrictions on Russians buying real estate. However, there is still no pan-European ban, and experts warn that gaps in legislation leave Europe vulnerable to such actions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.