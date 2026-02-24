The Russians launched ballistic missiles and 133 drones into Ukraine at night. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of February 24, the Russians launched an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 133 UAVs into Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 111 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A ballistic missile and 19 strike drones hit 16 locations, with debris falling in one more location.

Zaporizhzhia was the worst hit by the shelling that night, with Russian drones hitting the city at least eight times. Five people are known to have been injured, including one child.

Residential buildings and cars parked nearby were damaged.

Also in the Zaporizsky district, an 87-year-old man was injured as a result of a guided aerial bobm strike, and an agricultural enterprise was destroyed.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked three districts of the region with drones and aerial bombs — a 35-year-old man was killed in Nikopol.

In the morning, a Russian drone hit parked trucks on the Kharkiv-Kyiv highway. Two drivers were injured.

