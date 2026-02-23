News

Babel sources: The SBU drones attacked an oil pumping station in Tatarstan — 1 200 km from Ukraine

Olha Bereziuk
The SBU drones attacked the Kaleykino oil pumping station in Tatarstan — 1 200 km from Ukraine.

This was reported to Babel by sources in the special services.

The station near Almetyevsk receives oil from Western Siberia and the Volga region and feeds it into the “Druzhba” oil pipeline. During the attack, six explosions were heard and a large-scale fire broke out, burning oil tanks.

