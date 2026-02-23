Babel sources: The SBU drones attacked an oil pumping station in Tatarstan — 1 200 km from Ukraine

The SBU drones attacked the Kaleykino oil pumping station in Tatarstan — 1 200 km from Ukraine.

This was reported to Babel by sources in the special services.

The station near Almetyevsk receives oil from Western Siberia and the Volga region and feeds it into the “Druzhba” oil pipeline. During the attack, six explosions were heard and a large-scale fire broke out, burning oil tanks.

On February 17, the SBU attacked the Russian chemical plant “Metafrax Chemicals” in the Perm Territory, more than 1 600 km from the border with Ukraine.

