Babel sources: The SBU drones attacked a Russian chemical plant 1 600 km from the border with Ukraine

On the night of February 17, the SBU drones attacked the Russian chemical plant “Metafrax Chemicals” in the Perm Territory, more than 1 600 km from the border with Ukraine.

This was reported to Babel by sources in the special services.

The company is one of the largest producers of methanol in Russia and Europe. It also produces urotropine, urea, and pentaerythritol, components used in explosives and other military products.

Local Telegram channels reported at least six explosions and the evacuation of workers. According to preliminary reports, a methanol production facility was damaged.

Earlier that day, it became known that the SBU drones targeted the infrastructure of the “Tamannaftogaz” oil terminal in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation for the second time in the last month.

