The Russians launched a ballistic missile and 128 drones over Ukraine at night. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of February 20, the Russians launched an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 128 attack drones to strike Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 107 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A ballistic missile and 21 other strike drones hit 14 places, and debris fell in one more place.

The Dnipropetrovsk region suffered the most from the shelling that night. The Russians hit the Nikopolsky, Sinelnykivsky and Pavlohradsky districts — two women and a man were injured. Houses, businesses, a gymnasium, a cafe, a shop, a post office and civilian cars were damaged.

Kharkiv was also under rocket attack — windows were broken in several high-rise buildings in the Slobidsky district. No people were injured.

UPD at 09:45: On the morning of February 20, the Russians struck the Zaporizhzhia area — a man was injured, private houses were destroyed and damaged. Also, due to a night strike on the critical infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia, eight thousand residents were left without electricity in the morning.

