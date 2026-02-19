Trump administration wants to build military base for 5 000 people in Gaza Strip

The administration of President Donald Trump plans to build a military base for 5 000 people in the Gaza Strip.

This is reported by The Guardian, citing documents from the Peace Council.

The base will cover more than 142 hectares and will be the operations center for the future International Stabilization Force (ISF), a multinational contingent operating in the enclave. ISF is part of the newly formed “Board of Peace” that is supposed to govern Gaza.

The plan calls for the phased construction of a forward outpost measuring 1 400 by 1 100 meters. The territory is to include 26 armored observation towers, a shooting range, a warehouse for military equipment, and a network of bunkers.

The fortifications are to be located on an arid plain in southern Gaza. According to the publication, several international construction companies with experience working in combat zones have already been shown the area.

The documents also stated that if human remains or cultural artifacts are discovered, work must be stopped immediately and the area must be fenced off. According to estimates by local civil defense services, thousands of bodies may remain under the rubble in Gaza.

It is not known who owns the land for the future facility, but much of southern Gaza is currently under Israeli control. A Trump administration official declined to comment on the details of the contract, saying that American troops will not be present in the area and that they do not plan to discuss the documents that have appeared in the media.

What is the "Board of Peace"?

On September 30, 2025, a new 20-point peace plan was presented in Washington, which envisages an end to the war in the Gaza Strip. It includes, among other things, the creation of a "Board of Peace" headed by the US President and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, an amnesty for Hamas, and the status of a "de-radicalized zone that will not pose a threat to its neighbors" for Gaza.

The UN Security Council has authorized the "Board of Peace" to establish a temporary ISF in Gaza. According to the UN, the force will be responsible for securing the enclaveʼs borders, maintaining order, protecting civilians and training Palestinian police units.

The US President Donald Trump today, February 19, hosted the first meeting of the "Board of Peace" for Gaza in Washington, which was attended by representatives from more than 20 countries.

