Last night, the Russians launched almost 40 drones into Ukraine. They attacked Lozova in the Kharkiv region

On February 19, the Russians launched 37 attack drones into Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 29 of them. Several more drones were hit in four places.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers targeted critical infrastructure in the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region. The cityʼs largest boiler house, which provides heating for 16 000 customers, was knocked out of electrcicity. Local residents also had problems with water supply.

