In Poland, a taxi driver sprayed tear gas in the face of a pregnant Ukrainian woman

In the center of Warsaw, a taxi driver used tear gas against a pregnant Ukrainian woman, Anastasia, and her husband. The woman is five months pregnant.

This was reported by the Center for Monitoring Racist and Xenophobic Manifestations in Poland.

The incident occurred on February 12 near the house where the couple has lived for 10 years. According to the victim, the taxi driver, despite a prohibition sign, entered a narrow street and blocked the exit for other cars.

When Anastasia’s husband tried to leave, the taxi driver noticed the Ukrainian license plates and shouted, “Wypierdalaj na Ukrainę!” (“Go to Ukraine!”). Anastasia calmly asked to drive away, but the driver called her a prostitute and sprayed her with gas from a large canister.

The taxi passengers, frightened by the incident, jumped out of the car, and the driver almost ran over one of them as he tried to drive away. Then everyone fled the scene. Anastasia is still feeling the effects of the chemical.

The police have opened criminal proceedings under Article 257 of the Criminal Code — violation of human integrity on grounds of nationality. The article carries a penalty of up to three years in prison.

Last October, unidentified individuals tore down a Ukrainian flag at the entrance to the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Przemysl, Poland. Two men were later charged. The detainees turned out to be local residents aged 21 and 23.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.