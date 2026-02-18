Ukraine will receive over $230 million for the purchase of energy equipment from UNDP

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has additionally allocated about $230 million for 2026 for the urgent purchase of energy equipment for Ukraine.

This was reported by the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN.

Thus, UNDP responded to the appeal of the diplomatic mission of Ukraine in New York.

This involves the supply and installation of powerful cogeneration units, gas turbine equipment, transformers, compressor stations, modular boiler houses, and other critically important equipment for Ukrainian cities.

Among the largest projects: installation of a 54 MW gas turbine plant at the Kremenchuk TPP ($24 million), cogeneration plants for Kyiv for 25 MW ($20 million), Odesa for 40 MW ($20 million), Zaporizhzhia 16.2 MW and 20 MW ($8 million), Mykolaiv 9.8 MW ($5.5 million), and other projects that enhance the energy sustainability of Ukrainian cities.

In total, as of the beginning of 2026, UNDP has already purchased energy equipment with a total capacity of 572.3 MW.

Last week, the Netherlands and Moldova also reported new financial support for Ukraineʼs energy sector. Ukraine received an additional €35 million from the Netherlands to install solar power plants on the roofs of critical facilities, and €700 000 from Moldova for generators, transformers, transport, and more.

