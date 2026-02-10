The Netherlands and Moldova reported new financial support for Ukraineʼs energy sector

The Netherlands and Moldova have decided to provide new financial assistance to Ukraine in its difficult energy situation.

Thus, an additional €35 million from the Netherlands will be directed to the installation of solar power plants on the roofs of critical facilities, primarily hospitals. The Ministry of Energy reported that in total, the country has already contributed €100 million to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.

Moldova has allocated an aid package of €700 000 for Ukraine, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported after meeting with her Moldovan counterpart Alexandru Muntean in Kyiv.

The package includes generators, transformers, conductors and cables, medical equipment, and transportation. The first batch of equipment arrived in Ukraine today, February 10.

