The Russians struck Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 126 drones at night. How many were shot down by the air defense

On February 18, Russian forces launched an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 126 drones to attack Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 100 Russian drones. Another 23 UAVs and a ballistic missile hit 14 places, with debris falling in three.

In particular, the Nikopol and Pavlohrad districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region were under attack that night — houses, cars, an enterprise, an administrative building, and a gymnasium were damaged there. Private houses were also damaged due to the Russian attack in Mykolaiv. There were no fatalities.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of shelling last night increased to seven, one woman died.

