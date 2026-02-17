An explosion occurred at a military commandantʼs office in the Leningrad region — two floors were destroyed

In the city of Sertolovo (Leningrad region, Russia), an explosion occurred in the commandantʼs office on the territory of a military unit.

This is reported by Russian media (in particular Agency), as well as Russian Telegram channels.

The third and fourth floors and the attic of the building were destroyed. Three people died, several more may be under the rubble.

The commandantʼs office is located on the territory of the 56th training center of the Russian Ministry of Defense. It trains specialists in tank and motorized rifle troops, signalmen, reconnaissance, drone and electronic warfare operators.

In December 2025, the first “Scientific and Technical Center of the Peopleʼs Military-Industrial Complex” was opened at the centerʼs training ground. There, inventions for the war against Ukraine are being tested.

Agency writes that this is the first explosion at a commandantʼs office on the territory of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war. In 2022, an explosion occurred at a Russian commandantʼs office in occupied Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia region). Agency also could not find cases where attacks on military registration and enlistment offices resulted in the death of people.