Russia attacked Ukraine with 29 missiles and 396 drones. How many did the air defense shoot down

On the night of February 17, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 29 missiles and 396 strike drones from various directions.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian army attacked with four “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles from the Rostov region of Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea, 20 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea, and four “Iskander-K” cruise missiles from the Kursk region of Russia.

The Russians also struck with a Kh-59/69 guided missile from the airspace of the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region, as well as 396 strike UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” types, and drones of other types.

The drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo (Russia) and temporarily occupied Crimea. About 250 drones were "Shaheds". The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.

The air defense neutralized 392 air targets. Among them were 20 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles, four “Iskander-K” cruise missiles, one Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile, and 367 Russian UAVs.

Four ballistic missiles and 18 strike UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the fall of downed objects (debris) at eight locations. In particular, two people were injured as a result of a night attack by Russian drones on Odesa, the State Emergency Service reported.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The attack damaged energy and civil infrastructure, and several fires broke out. An apartment on the 22nd floor of a high-rise building was also damaged by debris. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service assisted 20 residents, including a child.

Meanwhile, in the Kyrykivska community of the Sumy region, a 68-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack. Her family — a 42-year-old son, a 40-year-old daughter-in-law, and their two sons, ages 7 and 15 — were injured.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A 79-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were injured in a neighboring house, the regional prosecutorʼs office wrote.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that in total, the Russians attacked 12 regions during the night, 9 people were injured, including children. Tens of thousands of people remain without heat and water in Odesa.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.