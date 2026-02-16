The Russians launched six missiles of various types and 62 drones at Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down by air defenses

On February 16, Russian forces launched six missiles of various types and 62 drones to attack Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, four “Zircon” anti-ship missiles flew from temporarily occupied Crimea, an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, and a Kh-31P guided aviation missile from the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russians also launched 62 UAVs, about 40 of them being strike "Shaheds".

Ukrainian air defense neutralized two “Zircon” missiles and 52 drones. Another nine UAVs and one missile were hit in eight places, and debris fell in two locations. Information about three missiles is being clarified.

Late in the evening, the Sumy region was under attack by the Russian Federation — two women were injured in the Chernechynska and Velykopysarivska communities, and houses and civilian cars were damaged.

At night, the Russians struck the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones almost ten times. In the Chernihiv region, they hit a residential building with a drone. There were no casualties.

