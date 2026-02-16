Skeletonist Heraskevych reported a project to support the families of deceased athletes depicted on his “memory helmet”

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was disqualified from this yearʼs Olympic Games in Italy because of the "memory helmet", reported a project to support the families of the deceased athletes depicted in this helmet.

He reported this in a video on Facebook.

"The whole world is talking about Ukraine now, not because of my act, but because of the athletes depicted on my helmet. It is their voice that is so loud that it cannot be silenced," said Heraskevych.

He added that he has already started working on organizing a fundraising campaign for these families.

In the future, the goal, according to the athlete, will be to organize a permanent fund that will help the families of all deceased Ukrainian athletes.

Despite the Court of Arbitration for Sportʼs decision to disqualify him, Heraskevych said he would continue to fight for his rights together with a team of lawyers to "bring this case to justice".

Why was Vladyslav Heraskevych disqualified from the Olympics?

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych planned to start the first race of this yearʼs Olympics wearing a helmet depicting Ukrainian athletes who died during Russiaʼs full-scale invasion.

However, the International Olympic Committee did not allow it, saying it violated the ban on political, racial or religious propaganda.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

Heraskevych stated that he would continue to skate in his helmet because he did not consider it a violation of the IOC rules. The Olympic Committee offered him an alternative — a black headband, but the athlete refused. In the end, he was disqualified before the first race.

Ukrainian and foreign athletes, media people, politicians, and businesses offered financial assistance to Heraskevych. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also supported the athlete, awarding Heraskevych the Order of Freedom.

After that, the athleteʼs lawyers filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but it rejected the claim. The Ukrainian skeleton athlete will still not be able to participate in the competition, but he was allowed to be at the Olympics and his accreditation was returned.

